OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

J. Scott Bodie, Director, Tax Planning, at Alberta Investment Management Corporation in Calgary, is appointed a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada. Justice Bodie replaces Justice R. Hogan, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective May 6, 2023.

Edward M. Cook, Partner at PwC Law LLP in Ottawa, is appointed a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada. Justice Cook replaces Justice M. Biringer, who was elevated to the Federal Court of Appeal on June 22, 2023.

Quote

"I wish Justices Bodie and Cook every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve Canadians well as members of the Tax Court of Canada ."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biographies

Justice J. Scott Bodie was raised in Edmonton, Alberta. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Queen's University (History and Political Studies), a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Alberta, and a Master of Laws from the University of British Columbia. He was admitted to the Law Society of Alberta in 1992.

At the time of his appointment, Justice Bodie was the Director, Tax Planning, at Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo). Prior to joining AIMCo in 2022, he practiced tax and corporate law in Calgary for nearly 30 years with Bennett Jones LLP, Fraser Milner Casgrain (now Denton's LLP) and Cook Duke Cox (now Miller Thomson LLP).

Justice Bodie has demonstrated a deep commitment to legal education. While at the University of Alberta, he was the editor of the Alberta Law Review. He was a sessional lecturer for many years at the Faculty of Law at the University of Calgary, where he taught courses in both Commercial law and Interviewing, Negotiation, and Counselling. He has written numerous articles in various Canadian Tax Foundation (CTF) publications and has been a frequent speaker at CTF conferences. He was an active volunteer in the community and served as a director and the Chair of the Governance, and Nominating Committee for the youth development organization, 4-H Alberta.

In his spare time, Justice Bodie enjoys an active lifestyle with his family, which includes running, hiking, biking, golf, and travel.

Justice Edward M. Cook was raised in Brantford, Ontario. He studied Economics at McMaster University and earned a Master of Business Administration from Dalhousie University. After working as an economist for the Province of Ontario and as a research associate for the Canadian Tax Foundation, he attended Osgoode Hall Law School where he graduated with an LLB and later obtained an LLM (Alternative Dispute Resolution). He was called to the Ontario Bar in 1999 and to the British Columbia Bar in 2014.

At the time of his appointment, Justice Cook was a partner with PwC Law LLP specializing in tax dispute resolution and tax policy. Prior to joining PwC Law, he spent 20 years with the federal government, holding increasingly senior positions with the Canada Revenue Agency, the Department of Justice and the Department of Finance where he was Director General of the Tax Legislation Division. Justice Cook also practised tax law with British Columbia's Ministry of Justice and the firm of Fraser Milner Casgrain. He has extensive experience in providing legal advice to both public and private sector clients on domestic and international income tax matters, and in the development, drafting and implementation of tax legislation.

Justice Cook was a frequent speaker on Canadian tax issues and appeared before parliamentary committees as an expert witness. He has also taught income tax at the University of Ottawa Law School and authored books on income tax and tax research.

Justice Cook and his wife are the proud parents of two daughters.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 675 judges since November 2015 . The Honourable Arif Virani has made 49 appointments since becoming Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26, 2023 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 675 judges since . The Honourable Arif Virani has made 49 appointments since becoming Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

