OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Christine Baudouin, a puisne judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal, is appointed a puisne Judge of the Court of Appeal of Quebec. Madam Justice Baudouin replaces Madam Justice C. Roy, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 6, 2019.

The Honourable Frédéric Bachand, a puisne judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal, is appointed a puisne Judge of the Court of Appeal of Quebec. Mr. Justice Bachand replaces Madam Justice M. Savard, who was appointed Chief Justice of Quebec effective June 10, 2020.

Philippe H. Bélanger, Partner at McCarthy Tétrault LLP in Montréal, is appointed a puisne judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal. Mr. Justice Bélanger replaces Mr. Justice M. Bureau (Sherbrooke), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective September 16, 2018. The Chief Justice has transferred Mr. Justice C. Villeneuve (Grandby) into this vacancy, and Madam Justice J. Brodeur (Montréal) into the vacancy of Justice Villeneuve. The vacancy is therefore located in Montréal.

"I wish Justices Baudouin, Bachand and Bélanger continued success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Quebec well as members of the Court of Appeal and Superior Court."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Christine Baudouin holds an LL.B. from the University of Montreal and an LL.M. specializing in bioethics from McGill University. She was admitted to the Bar of Quebec in 1993.

In 2017, Madam Justice Baudouin was appointed to the Superior Court of Quebec (Montréal). Prior to her appointment, she practised litigation as an associate and a partner with several firms, including Heenan Blaikie (1997-2009) and Casavant Mercier Avocats (2010-2017). Her fields of practice included civil law, health law, administrative law, and labour and employment law.

Justice Baudouin has contributed her expertise in bioethics to the public good by serving on the Ethics Committee of the Montreal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre and the Research Ethics Committee of McGill University. In addition, she was involved with charities that address autism, women's health, and other causes. For instance, she contributed to the work of the Montreal Diet Dispensary, a community organization that offers nutritional and social support to pregnant women in need.

Justice Frédéric Bachand was appointed to the Superior Court of Quebec (Montréal) in 2017. He holds doctorates from the Université de Montréal and the Université Panthéon-Assas, in addition to an LL.M. from the University of Cambridge and an LL.B. from the Université de Montréal.

Prior to his appointment to the Superior Court, Mr. Justice Bachand had been an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law, McGill University, since 2003, where he taught legal interpretation, alternative dispute resolution, and evidence, among other subjects. Previously, he was a lawyer with the firm of Ogilvy Renault and at the Supreme Court of Canada, where he clerked for Justice Gérard La Forest.

In parallel with his academic career, Justice Bachand has served as an accredited arbitrator in both domestic and international cases. He has contributed his time to numerous organizations, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, where he served on the board. In recognition of his contributions to the law and to legal education, he was named Advocatus Emeritus (Ad. E.) by the Barreau du Québec; he also received the John W. Durnford Teaching Excellence Award at McGill University.

Justice Philippe Bélanger completed his law studies at the Université de Montréal Faculty of Law in 1988 and subsequently completed a Master of Philosophy in Law degree at Oxford University (Brasenose College) in 1991.

Mr. Justice Bélanger has been a member of the Barreau du Québec since 1989. He articled at the Supreme Court of Canada from 1989 to 1990, serving as a law clerk for the Right Honourable Antonio Lamer. His entire career has been spent with McCarthy Tétrault practising bankruptcy law, commercial restructuring, and commercial litigation.

Justice Bélanger taught courses annually at the Université de Montréal Faculty of Law for over 25 years (interpretation of statutes, securities, and bankruptcy and restructuring). He was president of the Insolvency Institute of Canada from 2016 to 2018 and chair of the Liaison Committee of the Commercial Division of the Montreal Superior Court from 2014 to 2016.

Justice Bélanger is the co-author of two books on bankruptcy and restructuring and has published many articles in this field. Since 2017, he has been a member of the Canadian delegation on UNCITRAL Working Group V - Insolvency Law. In 2018, he received the designation of Advocatus Emeritus (Ad. E.) from the Barreau du Québec.

An avid runner, Justice Bélanger has completed the Boston Marathon four times. He is a co-founder of a charitable organization (Welcome Collective) that helps vulnerable asylum seekers.

At the Superior Court level, more than 415 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S, and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

