Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces judicial appointments in the province of Quebec

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Bruno Guillot-Hurtubise, Coordinator, Service de Recherche for the Superior Court of Quebec, at Ministère de la Justice du Québec in Montréal, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Longueuil. Justice Guillot-Hurtubise fills one of the two remaining positions authorized under Bill C-74 (2018) in Longueuil.

Patrick Girard, Partner at Stikeman Elliott LLP in Montréal, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal. Justice Girard replaces Justice T.M. Davis (Montréal), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 6, 2024.

"I wish Justices Guillot-Hurtubise and Girard every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve Quebecers well as members of the Superior Court of Quebec."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Bruno Guillot-Hurtubise holds bachelor's degrees in civil law and common law (1995) as well as in science and environmental studies (1991) from McGill University. He has been a member of Barreau du Québec since 1997.

Justice Guillot-Hurtubise has devoted his career to coordinating the Research Department of the Superior Court in Montréal. He has practised in all areas of the Court's jurisdiction and developed specific expertise in family law, in which he has a strong interest. He has also been a member of the Bar of Montréal's family liaison committee since 2016. He has been a lecturer in magistrate training programs and has written numerous reference works for judges. Since 1999, he has also been recognized for his role in the professional development of young research lawyers at the Superior Court.

Justice Guillot-Hurtubise has devoted a significant amount of time to volunteering in the community. His sustained involvement since 1993 in the Legal Information Clinic at McGill, an organization dedicated to promoting access to justice, has earned him honorary lifetime membership. He has also been actively committed to assisting vulnerable populations, including people living with HIV/AIDS and, almost daily since the pandemic, residents of long-term care facilities.

Justice Guillot-Hurtubise was born to working-class parents and grew up in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district of Montréal, where he still lives with his partner Gilles.

Justice Patrick Girard holds a law degree from University of Montréal (1997). In parallel with his law studies, he also completed science studies that culminated in a doctorate in physics from McGill University (2000). He has been a member of Barreau du Québec since 1999.

Justice Girard was a law clerk to Justice Michel Bastarache at the Supreme Court of Canada (1998). He then joined the Stikeman Elliott law firm, where he became a partner and then head of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group in the Montréal office, where he practised until his appointment. His practice focused on civil and commercial law, public law, private international law and international arbitration, and led him to represent his clients before multiple courts, including the Superior Court of Quebec, the Court of Appeal of Quebec, the Federal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Girard has received numerous accolades as a litigator and is featured in Chambers, Best Lawyers, Lexpert and Benchmark Litigation. In 2022, he was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 860 judges since November 2015 . This includes 234 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 860 judges since . This includes 234 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

