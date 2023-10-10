OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Renee M. Pomerance, a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, is appointed Regional Senior Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario for the Southwest Region. Justice Pomerance replaces Justice Bruce G. Thomas, who returned to the regular complement of active Judges effective June 1, 2023.

The Honourable W. Danial Newton, a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, is appointed Regional Senior Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario for the Northwest Region. Justice Newton replaces Justice B.R. Warkentin, who returned to the regular complement of active Judges effective January 1, 2023.

"I wish Justices Pomerance and Newton every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve Ontarians well as Regional Senior Judges of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Renee M. Pomerance received a Bachelor of Science (Honours – with distinction) in 1984 and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) in 1987 from the University of Toronto. She was admitted to the Bar of Ontario in 1989.

At the time of her appointment to the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in 2006, Justice Pomerance practised with Crown Law Office - Criminal, Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario (1989-2006) with leaves of absence to act as counsel to the Honourable Peter Cory (2002-2003), and to act as Senior Advisor at the National Judicial Institute, Ottawa (2003-2004). Her practice expertise is in the areas of criminal law, constitutional law, and judicial education.

Justice W. Danial Newton received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from the University of Western Ontario in 1979 and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1982. He was admitted to the Bar of Ontario in 1984.

At the time of his appointment to the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in 2014, Justice Newton was a partner with the firm CARREL+Partners LLP in Thunder Bay where he practised civil litigation.

Justice Newton was elected a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers in 2012. He was a Clinical Instructor at Lakehead University Faculty of Law, a director of The Advocates' Society, and a certified Advocacy Trainer. He was also a member of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association, and a member and past director of the Thunder Bay Law Association.

