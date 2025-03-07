Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces judicial appointments in the province of Manitoba

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Douglas E. Johnston, Partner at Myers LLP in Winnipeg, is appointed a Judge of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench of Manitoba (Family Division) in Winnipeg. Justice Johnston replaces Justice W.R. Johnston (Winnipeg), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 9, 2024.

Christian L. Monnin, Partner at MLT Aikins LLP in Winnipeg, is appointed a Judge of the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba in Winnipeg. Justice Monnin will replace Justice C.W. Martin (Winnipeg), who will elect to become a supernumerary judge effective March 13, 2025.

"I wish Justices Johnston and Monnin every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve Manitobans well as members of the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Douglas E. Johnston grew up in northern and central Alberta and relocated to Winnipeg in 1976. He received his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Manitoba in 1980 before pursuing his Bachelor of Laws at the University of Manitoba. He was called to the Manitoba Bar in 1986.

Justice Johnston began his legal career in Winnipeg and practiced briefly at the law firm of Wilder, Wilder and Langtry before joining the firm of Skwark Myers, now known as Myers LLP, in 1988 as an associate. He became a partner in 1999 and at the time of his appointment was the longest standing member of their firm with 36 years of experience. He practiced in the fields of civil litigation and family law, eventually narrowing his focus to only family law. He has appeared before all levels of Court in Manitoba as well as The Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Johnston devoted a large part of his time to representing abused women in the family law system. He has also volunteered his services at the Legal Help Centre. He was a member of the Manitoba Bar Association and the Canadian Bar Association.

Justice Johnston enjoys hiking and riding his motorcycle on trips throughout Canada and the United States. He has three adult children and two grandchildren, and is very happily married to his wife, Paula.

Justice Christian L. Monnin was born and raised in Winnipeg. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts from l'Université de Saint-Boniface and his law degree from l'Université de Moncton in 2001. He was called to the Manitoba Bar in 2002 and the Ontario Bar in 2006.

Justice Monnin is fluently bilingual. He was a partner with MLT Aikins LLP, where his practice was focused primarily on litigation and administrative advocacy. He has had a wide range of advocacy experience, having appeared before all levels of courts and various tribunals throughout Canada, including the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Monnin served as a part-time Commissioner of the Worker's Compensation Appeal Commission of Manitoba (2012-2022). He had been a sessional lecturer at Robson Hall and a Bencher of the Law Society of Manitoba since 2018. He had also been a longtime volunteer judge for the Laskin and the Michel-Bastarache Moots. He was deeply committed to his community. He is past President of l'Association des juristes d'expression française du Manitoba, past President of the Société de la francophonie manitobaine and past Co-Chair, Francophone Affairs Advisory Council of Manitoba. He was recognized as a leading practitioner by numerous industry publications, including, Lexpert: Leading Lawyers Under 40, Benchmark Canada, Lexpert's Canadian Legal Directory, Chambers and Best Lawyers Canada. In 2021, he was the recipient of the Manitoba Bar Association Pro Bono Award.

Justice Monnin is grateful for the support of his family, his wife Karine and their three incredible children. They are all proud citizens of the Manitoba Métis Federation.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 860 judges since November 2015 . This includes 234 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 860 judges since . This includes 234 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

