OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Margot L. Fleming, a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, is appointed a Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Fleming replaces Justice C. Grauer, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 1, 2023.

The Honourable Nitya Iyer, a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, is appointed a Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Iyer replaces Justice L. Marchand, who was appointed Chief Justice of British Columbia on December 7, 2023.

Judith E. Hoffman, General Counsel at the Department of Justice Canada in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Hoffman fills one of the two remaining positions authorized further to the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1.

Lisa J. Hamilton, K.C., Partner at Hamilton Fabbro Lawyers in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in New Westminster. Justice Hamilton replaces Justice K.W. Ball (New Westminster), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective November 2, 2022.

Shannon P. Ramsay, K.C., Counsel at Hunter Litigation Chambers in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Ramsay replaces Justice J. Winteringham (Vancouver), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal effective December 1, 2023.

Edlyn Laurie, General Counsel at the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Laurie replaces Justice M.L. Fleming (Vancouver) who was elevated to the Court of Appeal effective May 24, 2024.

Alison M. Latimer, K.C., a sole practitioner in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver. Justice Latimer replaces Justice N. Iyer (Vancouver) who was elevated to the Court of Appeal effective May 24, 2024.

Quote

"I wish Justices Fleming, Iyer, Hoffman, Hamilton, Ramsay, Laurie, and Latimer every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of British Columbia well as members of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia and the Supreme Court of British Columbia."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biographies

Justice Margot L. Fleming was appointed to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in 2013. She earned a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of British Columbia in 1987. She also earned a Bachelor of Laws in 1994 and a Master of Social Work in 1995, both from McGill University. She was called to the Bar of British Columbia in 1996.

Prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in 2013, Justice Fleming was an associate at Somers & Company (1996-2013). She was an associate with Alexander Holburn Beaudin, and Lang (1995-1996). Her main areas of practice were family law, child protection and labour law.

Justice Nitya Iyer was appointed to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in 2017. She attended the University of Toronto and earned a B.A. in 1983 and a LL.B. in 1986. She also earned a graduate degree at Harvard University in 1989. She was admitted to the Bar of British Columbia in 1994.

Justice Iyer started her legal career as a law professor, teaching constitutional law, administrative law, and family law at the University of Toronto and then at the University of British Columbia. She left teaching to become a member of the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal and went on to private practice with Lovett Westmacott. She has appeared before all levels of court in British Columbia and the Supreme Court of Canada. She was appointed King's Counsel in 2016.

Justice Judith E. Hoffman was born and raised in Lethbridge, Alberta and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Lethbridge and a LL.B. from the University of Victoria. She was called to the British Columbia bar in 1995.

Justice Hoffman served as a Federal Court law clerk to the Honourable Howard Wetston in Ottawa and articled at Alexander Holburn in Vancouver. She conducted insurance and commercial litigation and acted for both plaintiffs and defendants in personal injury cases. Before joining the Department of Justice Canada, where she became General Counsel, she served as Legal Officer to the late Chief Justice Donald Brenner of the British Columbia Supreme Court. Since 2005, she has represented the Crown in significant Indigenous rights and treaty cases, public inquiries and class proceedings and litigated a wide variety of administrative, tort, constitutional and environmental matters.

Justice Hoffman volunteered with the BC Branch of the Canadian Bar Association as past co-chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee and member of the Access to Justice and Court Services Committees. Having received tremendous mentorship early in her career, she was committed to knowledge sharing and fostering supportive relationships with her colleagues. She regularly contributed to continuing legal education programs.

Justice Hoffman lives with her family in East Vancouver. They recharge by spending time outdoors enjoying the beautiful BC landscape. She and her husband John are fortunate to be inspired everyday by their daughter Zoey.

Justice Lisa J. Hamilton, K.C. was born in Alert Bay and was raised in North Vancouver. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Psychology from the University of British Columbia in 1990 and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Victoria in 1994. She was called to the British Columbia bar in 1995.

Justice Hamilton began her career at Baker Newby in the Fraser Valley, practicing criminal law as an agent for the Federal Crown, civil litigation, and family law. In 2000, she moved to Vancouver to work with Karen F. Nordlinger, K.C. In 2008, she co-founded Hamilton Fabbro. Her legal career has focused primarily on family law, but she also practiced in the area of solicitor's negligence. She was appointed King's Counsel in 2017.

Justice Hamilton has been a dedicated volunteer throughout her career. She is a Life Bencher and was the President of the Law Society of BC in 2022. She has held various leadership positions within the CBABC and has been a board member for the Continuing Legal Education Society of BC. She served as a member of both the Provincial Court Family Rules committee and the Supreme Court Rules committee. She helped start an online, pro bono family mediation program with Access Pro Bono, as well as a free online community platform for family law lawyers, the Family Law Organizer with Courthouse Libraries, and was part of the Health and Justice Alliance.

Justice Shannon P. Ramsay, K.C., was raised in Kelowna. She attended the University of Alberta for undergraduate studies and then returned to British Columbia to attend the University of Victoria Faculty of Law, graduating in 2001. She completed a clerkship with the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver before being called to the bar of British Columbia in 2003.

Justice Ramsay spent the majority of her career practicing law at Hunter Litigation Chambers in Vancouver, having joined its predecessor firm Hunter Voith Litigation Counsel in 2005. There, she enjoyed a varied civil and public law litigation practice and gained extensive experience as counsel on factually and legally complex matters at all levels of British Columbia and Federal courts, and at various administrative tribunal and arbitration proceedings. In addition to her time in private practice, she spent two years serving as a deputy supervising counsel with the BC Ministry of Attorney General, where she oversaw legal teams practicing with the Ministry's litigation group. She was appointed King's Counsel in 2023.

Justice Ramsay and her husband live in North Vancouver and are proud parents to two wonderful children. Outside of work, she enjoys travel with family and friends, and exploring the North Shore mountains with her very spoiled dog.

Justice Edlyn Laurie was born to Chinese-Filipino parents in Manila, Philippines. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of the Philippines in 1992. After working various jobs in Manila, she immigrated to Canada in 1999 to attend law school. In 2003, she obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia. She was admitted to the bar of British Columbia in 2004.

Justice Laurie was a prosecutor with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC). The focus of her practice was criminal and constitutional law including the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. She has appeared in all levels of court in British Columbia and in the Supreme Court of Canada. Her experience included conducting lengthy and complex trials including wiretap and criminal organization cases, conducting appeals, advising law enforcement agencies, obtaining wiretap authorizations as a designated Crown agent, and teaching.

Justice Laurie served on several committees within the PPSC including the National Litigation Committee, National Prosecution Policy Committee, and B.C. Appeals Committee. In addition, she was involved in the PPSC's annual School for Prosecutors as a vice-principal and faculty member. She also served as council member with Health Quality B.C., an organization committed to improving health care quality in British Columbia.

Justice Laurie lives in Vancouver with her husband and two stepdaughters.

Justice Alison M. Latimer, K.C., was born in Philadelphia and raised in Kelowna. She earned a BFA in theatre and an LLB from the University of Victoria. She was called to the bar in British Columbia in 2009 and called to the bar in Yukon in 2011.

Justice Latimer articled to the late Joseph Arvay, K.C. and spent much of her career working alongside him. Her career has been focussed on all areas of public law including civil, administrative, and criminal law. She has been counsel on a number of significant public-interest cases including cases establishing a right to physician assisted dying and limiting the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons. She has argued cases at all levels of court in British Columbia, Alberta, the Federal Courts, and the Supreme Court of Canada. Her legal practice has also included advice and support to administrative decision-makers. In 2019, she was appointed as associate commission counsel to the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia. In 2020, she was awarded the Liberty Award for Excellence in Legal Advocacy for her work advancing civil liberties and human rights in Canada. She was appointed King's Counsel in 2021.

Justice Latimer frequently presented at conferences and published on issues pertaining to her practice.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 740 judges since November 2015 . This includes 113 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023.These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 740 judges since . This includes 113 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on , 2023.These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

