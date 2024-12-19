OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Andrea L. Froese, Partner at Bennett Jones LLP in Calgary, is appointed a Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Calgary. Justice Froese replaces Justice K.D. Nixon (Calgary), who resigned effective July 18, 2024.

Ellery C. Lew, Partner at Witten LLP in Edmonton, is appointed a Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Edmonton. Justice Lew replaces Justice P.R. Jeffrey (Calgary), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective May 20, 2024. Due to internal court transfers by the Chief Justice, the vacancy is located in Edmonton.

Quote

"I wish Justices Froese and Lew every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve Albertans well as members of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biographies

Justice Andrea L. Froese grew up in rural Saskatchewan. She obtained her B.A. in 1994 and her L.L.B. in 1997 from the University of Saskatchewan, with Great Distinction. She moved to Calgary in 1997 to clerk at the Court of King's Bench and Court of Appeal of Alberta. She was called to the Alberta Bar in 1998.

Justice Froese was a partner in the litigation group at Bennett Jones LLP in Calgary and appeared at all levels of Alberta Courts. Her practice focused on health law, defending physicians in civil litigation actions and before various regulatory and administrative bodies. Her practice also included complex energy disputes and policing law. She is recognized nationally by Lexpert and Chambers Canada in the area of health law.

Justice Froese was a frequent invited lecturer on health law issues and served on a national physician health and wellness committee. She was a Volunteer for the Conduct Committee of the Law Society of Alberta. Since 2020, she had been a Director and a member of the Governance Committee of the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, a charitable organization that supports programming to keep at-risk youth safe from crime and victimization. At Bennett Jones LLP, she was an active mentor to law students and associates, and past Chair of an associate development and review committee.

Justice Froese resides in Calgary with her spouse, Chad, together spending much of their spare time in hockey rinks and horse-riding arenas as proud parents of two great middle school kids.

Justice Ellery C. Lew attended the University of Alberta obtaining a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering in 1987. He attended the University of Toronto Law School graduating with an LLB in 1990. He was called to the Alberta Bar in 1991.

Justice Lew articled with the firm Witten Binder, now Witten LLP, in 1990 commencing his career as a civil litigator. He became a partner in 1997. His practice included franchising, shareholder rights and disputes, intellectual property, construction claims, property disputes, defamation and fraud claims. He was also a trademark agent. He has appeared in all levels of court in Alberta, the Federal Courts and before arbitration tribunals. He has also acted as an arbitrator.

Justice Lew was an active volunteer in the legal and broader community including the Law Society of Alberta Practice Review Committee, the Canadian Bar Association, Canadian Franchise Association Legal & Legislative Affairs Committee, contributing editor to the Franchise and Distribution Journal, board member and secretary of The Apple Schools Foundation, and service in many capacities as board member of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton including as President, Past President, UJA Co-chair and chair of various committees. He is the proud recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal. He has been recognized as a leading practitioner in franchise law by Who's Who Legal and Lexpert® and in litigation by Lexpert® and Best Lawyers. He is the author of articles published on Franchise Law and Intellectual Property Law and has delivered lectures on many legal topics.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 815 judges since November 2015 . This includes 189 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 815 judges since . This includes 189 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

