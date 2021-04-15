OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment.

The Honourable Todd Ducharme, a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, is appointed as a part-time member of the Specific Claims Tribunal for a term of five years. This appointment is effective immediately.

Biography

Justice Todd Ducharme has a B.A. from McGill University, an M.A. from Yale University, an LL.B. from the University of Toronto, and an LL.M. from Yale Law School.

Mr. Justice Ducharme was appointed to the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario in May 2004 and sits in Toronto. He has since been appointed a Deputy Judge of the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories, the Supreme Court of Yukon, and the Nunavut Court of Justice. With the Superior Court of Justice, he has worked primarily on the Criminal Law and Divisional Court teams. Prior to his appointment as a judge, he was a criminal lawyer doing primarily defence work. He also worked as a standing agent for the Attorney General of Canada, conducting prosecutions under various federal statutes, and was as well the first Clinic Director of Aboriginal Legal Services of Toronto.

A proud Métis, Justice Ducharme was active in Toronto's Indigenous community and was a member of the Boards of Native Child and Family Services and Anishnawbe Health Toronto. He served as a bencher of the Law Society of Upper Canada for six years and was active in numerous other professional organizations.

Justice Ducharme lives in Toronto with his wife, Laurie Pawlitza, a family lawyer, their dog Murphy, and two cats, Maggie and Lucy.

Quick facts

The Specific Claims Tribunal is an independent adjudicative body established as part of the federal government's Justice at Last policy. This joint initiative with the Assembly of First Nations aimed to accelerate the resolution of specific claims in order to provide justice for First Nations claimants and certainty for government, industry, and all Canadians.

The Tribunal is composed of up to six full-time federal judges appointed from provincial superior courts across the country.

