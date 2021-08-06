OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Department of Justice Canada

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Monica Biringer, Partner and Co-Chair, National Tax Department, at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada. Madam Justice Biringer replaces Madam Justice K.A. Siobhan Monaghan, who is elevated to the Federal Court of Appeal effective August 4, 2021.

"I wish Justice Biringer every success in her new role. I know she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Tax Court of Canada."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Monica Biringer was born in Toronto and educated at the University of Toronto Schools, Queen's University, and the University of Toronto Law School. She was called to the Ontario bar in 1986.

Madame Justice Biringer practised in the Tax Department of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP after her call to the bar, most recently as Co-Chair of the National Tax Group. For many years, she practised in various areas of corporate income tax planning, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, corporate ﬁnance and financial restructuring. In more recent years, her practice focus has been on tax disputes and litigation, and she has appeared at all levels of federal and provincial courts with respect to income tax matters. While at Osler, she also held various positions in firm management.

Justice Biringer has been an author and speaker at conferences on various Canadian tax matters, is a past Governor of the Canadian Tax Foundation, has taught at the Bar Admission Course, and is on the editorial board of various tax publications. She has been recognized as a leader in tax law by various international and domestic tax organizations and for her accomplishments in supporting the advancement of women in the legal profession.

Justice Biringer lives in Toronto with her husband, David Moritsugu. They are the proud parents of two adult children and a daughter-in-law.

At the Superior Court level, more than 475 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

