Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment to the Tax Court of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

John A. Sorensen, Partner at Gowling WLG in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada. Justice Sorensen replaces Justice P.J. Boyle, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective June 21, 2024.

Quote

"I wish Justice Sorensen every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve Canadians well as a member of the Tax Court of Canada."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice John A. Sorensen was born and raised in St. John's. He earned a B. Mus. from St. Francis Xavier University, M. Mus. from McGill University, and JD and LL.M. degrees from Osgoode Hall Law School. He clerked at the Tax Court of Canada before being called to the Ontario Bar in 2006.

Justice Sorensen joined Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP in Toronto in 2007, where he has variously led the national tax and tax litigation practices and the Toronto business law department. He has appeared before the Federal Courts, the Tax Court of Canada, and the Ontario courts.

Justice Sorensen was a Governor of the Canadian Tax Foundation, a Director and practice group chair of the Advocates' Society, and a regular speaker and writer for professional development programs and conferences, including for the Canadian Tax Foundation, Tax Executives Institute, and the International Fiscal Association. He was a co-editor and contributing author to Taxation of Private Corporations and Their Shareholders, 5th ed. (CTF, 2020) and Tax Disputes in Canada: the Path Forward (CTF, 2022). He was also a faculty member in the Osgoode Hall LL.M. (tax) program.

Justice Sorensen and his spouse, Paula, enjoy live sports, concerts and hosting friends and family at home.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 825 judges since November 2015 . This includes 202 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 825 judges since . This includes 202 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

