OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Marcela S. Aroca, Partner at Legal Focus LLP in Windsor, is appointed a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada. Justice Aroca replaces Justice G. St-Hilaire, who was appointed Chief Justice of the Tax Court of Canada effective June 17, 2024.

"I wish Justice Aroca every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Tax Court of Canada."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Marcela S. Aroca received a B.Sc. in Physics from the University of Windsor (1991) and a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School (1994). She was called to the Ontario Bar in 1996.

Justice Aroca first practiced in Toronto before moving to Windsor in 1999. She has significant experience in tax and estate litigation and planning. She has been counsel in high profile tax and estate cases before the Tax Court of Canada, Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Ontario Court of Appeal, and Federal Court of Appeal. At the time of her appointment to the Tax Court of Canada, she was a senior partner at Legal Focus LLP, a firm she co-founded with her husband of 29 years, Stephen Yoker.

Justice Aroca is deeply committed to legal education. She was an Adjunct Professor and the Director of the Advocacy and Mooting Program at the University of Windsor. She has taught Income Taxation, Advanced Taxation and Contracts since 2007, and supervised numerous tax research projects. She has a legacy of team successes as the coach of the University of Windsor Bowman Tax Moot team. She served as an articling principal for many years and was a frequent author, lecturer and panelist. She holds a Trusts and Estates Practitioner designation. She is a seven-time recipient of the SLS Justice Abbey Award for Outstanding Special Lecturer and the 2022 Builders of Windsor Law Award recipient for significant contributions to Windsor Law.

Justice Aroca and her husband are the proud parents of three exceptional children, Madison, Callum, and Lara.

