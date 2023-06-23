OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Monica Biringer, a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court of Appeal. Justice Biringer replaces Justice A.L. Mactavish, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 1, 2023.

"I wish Justice Biringer every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court of Appeal."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Monica Biringer was appointed to the Tax Court of Canada in 2021. She was educated at the University of Toronto, Queen's University and the University of Toronto Faculty of Law. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 1986.

At the time of her appointment to the Tax Court of Canada, Justice Biringer was practising tax law at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. For many years, she practised in various areas of corporate tax planning, in particular mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and financial restructuring. Her practice focused on tax litigation, and she appeared before federal and provincial courts at all levels in tax-related matters.

Justice Biringer has been an author and speaker at conferences on various aspects of Canadian tax matters, is a past Governor of the Canadian Tax Foundation, has taught at the Bar School, and was on the editorial board of various tax publications. She has been recognized as a leader in tax law by various international and domestic tax organizations and for her accomplishments in supporting the advancement of women in the legal profession.

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 625 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 625 judges since . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

