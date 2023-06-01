OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Dr. Gerald Heckman, a professor at the University of Manitoba's Faculty of Law in Winnipeg, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court of Appeal. Justice Heckman replaces Justice W.W. Webb, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 1, 2022.

Quote

"I wish Justice Heckman every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court of Appeal."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Gerald Heckman earned his Masters of Applied Science in electrical engineering from the University of Waterloo in 1992 and graduated from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Law in 1995. He was admitted to the Ontario bar in 1998. He also holds a doctorate in law from York University's Osgoode Hall Law School (2008).

Justice Heckman is fluent in English and French. He taught administrative law, constitutional law and language rights at the University of Manitoba's Faculty of Law from 2006 to 2023. A recipient of several faculty and university teaching and service awards, he served as co-director of the Concentration in Access to Justice in French. Prior to that, he had practised labour, employment, and human rights law at a national firm after serving as a law clerk at the Federal Court of Canada. Justice Heckman has published extensively in the areas of administrative and constitutional law. He was general editor of Administrative Law — Cases, Text and Materials, 8th ed (Emond) and contributed to other leading English- and French-language legal texts and casebooks.

Justice Heckman served on the boards of several national organizations, including the Council of Canadian Administrative Tribunals and the Canadian Association of Law Teachers. He regularly participated as a faculty member in judicial education seminars on administrative law organized by the National Judicial Institute and Canadian Institute for the Administration of Justice. Justice Heckman served as a board member and president of the Association des juristes d'expression française du Manitoba, where he promoted initiatives to enhance access to justice in both official languages.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 615 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 615 judges since . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Diana Ebadi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 343-574-3446, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]