OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Meaghan M. Conroy, Partner at MLT Aikins in Edmonton, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court. Justice Conroy replaces Justice S.E. Elliott, who resigned effective June 1, 2024.

"I wish Justice Conroy every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Meaghan M. Conroy was raised in Edmonton. She completed a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws, both from the University of Alberta. After clerking for the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Court of King's Bench, she was called to the Alberta Bar in 2001.

Justice Conroy was a partner at MLT Aikins LLP practicing Aboriginal and administrative law, with a particular focus on environmental and regulatory processes governing industrial developments. She has appeared before numerous administrative tribunals and all levels of court including the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Conroy frequently presented on topics related to Treaty and Aboriginal rights as well as administrative law including with the Canadian Bar Association and as a guest lecturer at the University of Alberta. She was repeatedly recognized by Best Lawyers in Canada and Lexpert for Aboriginal law, Energy, and Infrastructure. She has contributed to the larger community, including by volunteering for the Board of Homeward Trust Edmonton and its related entities since 2017.

Justice Conroy is grateful for the love and ongoing support of her husband, her mother and her close friends and family.

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 815 judges since November 2015 . This includes 189 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.





. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

