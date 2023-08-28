OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Negar Azmudeh, Assistant Deputy Chairperson at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada in Vancouver, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court. Justice Azmudeh fills the remaining position authorized under the Budget Implementation Act, 2019.

Quote

"I wish Justice Azmudeh every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Negar Azmudeh immigrated to Canada from Iran when she was 18. She obtained a B.A. in French, History, and Political Science from Simon Fraser University and an LL.B. from the University of Ottawa. She was called to the British Columbia bar in December 1999.

Justice Azmudeh is fluent in both of Canada's official languages and has adjudicated cases in English and French. She articled at a small personal injury law firm in Vancouver and began her legal career in general practice before focusing exclusively on immigration and refugee law. Prior to being appointed as a member (adjudicator) of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada in 2008, she was a sole practitioner. For the past 24 years, she has dedicated her professional career to Canada's refugee determination system. Her roles in this system have included representing individuals before Canada's tribunals and courts, working as an adjudicator within those tribunals, hiring and training new decision-makers on refugee law and procedure, developing professional development and mentorship programs for decision-makers, managing teams of decision-makers, and acting as a senior executive leading the administration of the refugee determination system. Most recently, she founded the Quality Centre at the Refugee Protection Division of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) and led initiatives to increase the efficiency, quality and consistency of decision-making.

Justice Azmudeh and her partner Thomas Kuehn are proud parents of their 13-year-old son Navid and their 9-year-old daughter Nousha and live in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 645 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 645 judges since . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

