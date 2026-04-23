OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

François Joyal, Senior General Counsel at the Department of Justice Canada in Montréal, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court. Justice Joyal replaces Justice Y. Roy, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 3, 2024.

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"I wish Justice Joyal every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Canada well as a member of the Federal Court."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice François Joyal was born in Repentigny and raised in Montréal. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Montréal and was called to the Barreau du Québec in 1993.

Justice Joyal is fluent in French and English. He began his career at O'Reilly & Associates in Montréal, a firm specializing in Indigenous law, where he worked as an articling student and then as an attorney from 1993 to 1999. He then joined the Department of Justice Canada in Montréal, where he practised law for over 25 years, serving as a litigator to the Attorney General of Canada. From 2023 until his appointment, he served as Senior General Counsel. Throughout his career, he became recognized for his expertise in constitutional law, Indigenous law, administrative law, and public international law. He argued several cases before the Supreme Court of Canada on these issues.

Justice Joyal has played an active role in training and mentoring legal professionals, both within the Department of Justice Canada and in the broader legal community, including as an advocacy counsellor with the Supreme Court Advocacy Institute. He has also served on the Barreau du Québec's Committee for Access to the Profession.

Justice Joyal enjoys hiking, music, and reading. He and his wife are the proud parents of two daughters.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]