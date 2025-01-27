Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment to the Federal Court

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Kirkland G. Shannon, Director General and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Law Commission of Canada in Ottawa, is appointed an associate judge of the Federal Court. Associate Judge Shannon replaces Associate Judge B. Duchesne who was elevated to the Federal Court effective September 20, 2024.

Quote

"I wish Associate Judge Shannon every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Associate Judge Kirkland G. Shannon was born and raised in Montréal. He earned a B.A. from Queen's University, B.C.L/LL.B. degrees from McGill University, and an LL.M. from New York University. He was called to the Barreau du Québec and the Law Society of Ontario in 2009, and to the New York State Bar in 2010.

Associate Judge Shannon is fluently bilingual. He served as law clerk to Justice Louise Charron at the Supreme Court of Canada. He practiced law at Clifford Chance US LLP in New York before returning to Ottawa as legal counsel in the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada. He then joined the Department of Justice Canada's National Litigation Sector, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General of Canada in civil, constitutional and administrative law matters. He later joined the Public Prosecution Service of Canada as a federal crown prosecutor before returning to his litigation practice as Senior Counsel at the Department of Justice Canada. Prior to his appointment, he served as Director General and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Law Commission of Canada.

Associate Judge Shannon has taught multiple courses as an adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law and has been an active contributor to legal education and mentoring in the Department of Justice Canada. He served as chair of the Ottawa Fringe Festival board of directors and as a board member of the Ottawa Arts Council.

Associate Judge Shannon enjoys volunteering as a minor hockey league coach in Ottawa. He is grateful for the support of his family, his wonderful spouse Tara and their two incredible sons, Zachary and Olivier.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 825 judges since November 2015 . This includes 202 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian history. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provided for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada. Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, [email protected]