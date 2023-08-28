OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Jodi R. Wildeman, K.C., Partner at MLT Aikins in Regina, is appointed a Judge of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan. Justice Wildeman fills the remaining position authorized further to the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1.

"I wish Justice Wildeman every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Saskatchewan well as a member of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Jodi R. Wildeman, K.C., received her Bachelor of Commerce in 2000 and her Bachelor of Laws in 2003, both with Great Distinction from the University of Saskatchewan. She received numerous awards during her post-secondary education, including the Law Society of Saskatchewan Gold Medal. After clerking with the Alberta Courts, she was admitted to the Alberta Bar in 2004 and the Saskatchewan Bar in 2005.

Justice Wildeman was with MLT Aikins LLP in Regina throughout her career, where she became a partner in 2012. She practiced in litigation in a variety of areas, including disputes related to contracts, trusts, and infrastructure projects. She gained extensive trial and appellate experience, appearing before the Saskatchewan and Alberta Courts of King's Bench and Courts of Appeal. Later in her practice, she primarily focused on infrastructure and energy projects, providing legal advice on both project development and dispute resolution. She was appointed King's Counsel for Saskatchewan in 2020 and received numerous recognitions for her legal work.

Jusice Wildeman volunteered as a presenter for a number of organizations, including the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Saskatchewan. She served as chair of the selections committee for the YWCA Regina Women of Distinction Awards for several years. She was also Chair of MLT Aikins' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 645 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 645 judges since . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

