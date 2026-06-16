Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Richard J. Fyfe, K.C., Crown Counsel at the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General of Saskatchewan in Regina, is appointed a Judge of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan, Family Law Division, in Regina. Justice Fyfe replaces Justice J.M. Drennan (Regina), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan effective October 28, 2022.

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"I wish Justice Fyfe every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Saskatchewan well as a member of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Richard J. Fyfe, K.C., was born and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan, and a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School. He was called to the Bar in Saskatchewan in 2002.

Justice Fyfe began his legal career as a Crown Prosecutor and then worked for twenty-one years as Crown Counsel at the Constitutional Law Branch, Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.

Justice Fyfe was President of the Law Society of Saskatchewan when appointed and had been a Bencher since 2022. He sat on the Canadian Bar Association's Federal Courts Bench and Bar Liaison Committee. He presented numerous continuing professional development seminars on constitutional law topics and periodically taught a course on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms at the University of Regina. He volunteered as President of the Autism Resource Centre in Regina. He was designated King's Counsel in 2022 and was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for his contributions to the law in 2023.

Justice Fyfe has helped raise five wonderful children in a blended family. His interests include cycling, kayaking, and playing guitar.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]