OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Enrico Forlini, a Judge of the Court of Québec in Montréal, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal. Justice Forlini replaces Justice C. Alary, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective December 6, 2021.

Quote

"I wish Justice Forlini every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Québec well as a member of the Superior Court."

–The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Enrico Forlini holds a B.A. (Economics) from McGill University, a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School (1994), and a Bachelor of Civil Law from the Université de Montréal (1995). He was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 1996.

Justice Forlini was appointed to the Court of Québec in 2016. He presided over cases in the Civil Division of the District of Montréal as well as the Administrative and Appeals Division. From 1996 to 2016, he articled and practised at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin. From 2012 to 2016, he was co-chair of the litigation department of Fasken Martineau's Montréal office. His areas of practice included class action defence, product liability, consumer protection law, railway law, and construction claims.

Justice Forlini was recognized by Best Lawyers in Canada in class action work (2017 edition) and Chambers Canada in railway transportation law (2017 edition), and recommended in the 2016 Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory in the field of railway transportation law.

Justice Forlini and his spouse are the proud parents of three boys.

Quick facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 575 judges have been appointed since November 2015. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.





To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada. Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.





Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.





The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.





Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016.





The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021, mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

