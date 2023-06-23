OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Marie Cossette, Senior Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP in Quebec, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Quebec. Justice Cossette replaces Justice S. Ouellet (Quebec), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective February 22, 2023.

"I wish Justice Cossette every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Quebec well as a member of the Superiour Court."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Marie Cossette is fluent in English and French. She was called to the Barreau du Québec in 1991 and was a Senior Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright. She has many years of experience in major files in various areas of litigation. Her practice focused on public law, construction law and professional liability, in addition to general civil law.

Justice Cossette has extensive expertise relating to public inquiries (Chamberland Commission, Charbonneau Commission, Gomery Commission, Johnson Commission and Poitras Commission), coroner's inquests into the Résidence de L'Isle-Verte and on the subject of suicide, as well as a Canadian Judicial Council inquiry into the Honourable Justice Michel Girouard of the Superior Court. She also has experience with issues relating to ethical and professional conduct, integrity and governance. She was regularly called upon as a speaker in these various fields, as well as being a media analyst.

Justice Cossette was named Advocatus Emeritus by the Barreau du Québec and was recognized as a leader by the Canadian legal directory LEXPERT (in public law litigation, commercial litigation and professional liability) as well as by the directories Legal 500 Canada recommended lawyer (2017), Canada's leading litigation lawyers (2019) and Canadian lawyers in infrastructure – Special Editions (2021). She has also been recognized in The Best Lawyers in Canada in administrative and public law. Justice Cossette was Chair of the Board of Directors of the Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec and has been a leader in activities for the advancement of women.

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 625 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 625 judges since . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

