OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Isabelle Boillat, a Judge of the Court of Quebec in Chicoutimi, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Chicoutimi. Justice Boillat replaces Justice M. Dallaire (Chicoutimi), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective September 2, 2023.

Quote

"I wish Justice Boillat every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Quebecers well as a member of the Superior Court of Quebec."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Isabelle Boillat holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Université Laval and was admitted to the Quebec Bar in 2000.

Justice Boillat was appointed to the Court of Quebec in 2016. She was a member of the Criminal and the Penal Division, as well as the Civil Division. Prior to her appointment to the Court of Quebec, she was a partner at Simard Boivin Lemieux, where she practiced mainly in public and business law.

With a Master's degree in Public Administration from the National School of Public Administration, Justice Boillat has been an accredited mediator in civil, commercial, and labour law. She was president of the Barreau du Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Vice-President of the Association of Lawyers, and a member of the Executive Committee and the Finance Committee of the Barreau du Québec. She has also sat on numerous boards, including the Commission des services juridiques, Ressources Québec, and Investissement Québec. She has received several awards and recognitions, including the title of Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel of the Régiment du Saguenay.

Justice Boillat is married to Alain Lavoie. They are the parents of Rachel, Charles, and Julien.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 665 judges since November 2015 . The Honourable Arif Virani has made 42 appointments since becoming Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26, 2023 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 665 judges since . The Honourable Arif Virani has made 42 appointments since becoming Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

