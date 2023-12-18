OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Judith Harvie, a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec in Montréal, is appointed a puisne Judge of the Court of Appeal of Quebec in Montréal. Justice Harvie fills the newly created position authorized further to the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1.

"I wish Justice Harvie every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Quebecers well as a member of the Court of Appeal of Quebec."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Judith Harvie obtained a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Montréal and was called to the Quebec Bar in 1997.

Justice Harvie was appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal in 2019. From 1999 to 2019, she practised at CBC/Radio-Canada in the areas of media law, constitutional law and civil liberties, administrative law, civil liability, intellectual property, construction law, access to information, and penal and criminal law. In 2015, she was promoted to Associate General Counsel and Executive Director, Media Law. During her career, she defended CBC/Radio-Canada's interests before courts in every jurisdiction, including the Supreme Court of Canada. From 1997 to 1999, she practised civil litigation at Ogilvy Renault (now Norton Rose Fulbright) and was clerk to the Honourable Charles D. Gonthier from 1996 to 1997.

Justice Harvie has been active in the Canadian Bar Association, serving as chair of the national and provincial sections for constitutional and human rights law. She has given numerous lectures and courses, namely in image rights, libel, the protection of journalistic sources, publication bans, search warrants and class action suits.

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 680 judges since November 2015 . The Honourable Arif Virani has made 54 appointments since becoming Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26, 2023 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 680 judges since . The Honourable Arif Virani has made 54 appointments since becoming Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

