OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Andres C. Garin, Senior Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP in Montréal, is appointed a puisne Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec for the district of Montréal. Justice Garin replaces Justice J. St-Gelais (Montréal), who resigned effective December 31, 2021.

Quote

"I wish Justice Garin every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Québec well as a member of the Superior Court."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Andres C. Garin holds a bachelor's degree in civil law from the Université de Montréal, a bachelor's degree in common law from the University of Ottawa, and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Cambridge. He was called to the Quebec Bar in 1996.

Justice Garin is fluent in French and English and also speaks Spanish. He began his career with the Montreal firm of Lapointe Rosenstein before joining the federal civil service as legal counsel with the Civil Code Section of the Department of Justice Canada. From 1999 to 2006, he worked at the Supreme Court of Canada, first as legal counsel with the Law Branch, and subsequently as legal officer in the chambers of the Chief Justice. In 2006, he entered private practice with the Montreal office of Ogilvy Renault (now Norton Rose Fulbright), where he practised commercial litigation, with a focus on public law. Between 2010 and 2012, he had the privilege of serving as executive legal officer to the Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin, Chief Justice of Canada. Since 2013, Justice Garin has been a litigation partner with Norton Rose Fulbright, where he chaired the firm's Supreme Court of Canada and Appellate Advocacy group. He has appeared and argued before the Quebec Superior Court, the Quebec Court of Appeal, the Federal Courts, and the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Garin is an avid swimmer, cross-country skier, and weekend chef. Justice Garin and his spouse, Vonda Peach, are the proud parents of two remarkable teenagers.

Quick facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 525 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: media may contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]