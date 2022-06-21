OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Jonathan M. Coady, Q.C., Partner at Stewart McKelvey in Charlottetown, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island. Justice Coady replaces Justice J.W. Gormley, who has been appointed Chief Justice of Prince Edward Island effective May 3, 2022.

"I wish Justice Coady every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Prince Edward Island well as a member of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Jonathan M. Coady, Q.C., was born and raised in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. He received his B.Sc. from the University of Prince Edward Island, his LL.B. from Dalhousie University, and his LL.M. from the University of Cambridge. He was called to the bars of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island in 2007.

Justice Coady served as law clerk to the Honourable Eleanor R. Dawson of the Federal Court before returning home to start a litigation practice at Stewart McKelvey Stirling Scales. He practised mainly in areas of public law, including criminal law, constitutional law and administrative law, and appeared at all levels of court in Prince Edward Island. He also appeared as counsel on a number of occasions before the Supreme Court of Canada. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2019.

Justice Coady has contributed to the legal community as a teacher, author, and volunteer. He was a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the University of Prince Edward Island and an instructor for the PEI Law Society Bar Admission Course. He served on the board of directors of the Canadian Bar Association and was the chairperson of its National Administrative Law Section. He was a frequent speaker at legal education programs and published articles in the Queen's Law Journal and the University of New Brunswick Law Journal. He also served as an advocacy advisor with the Supreme Court Advocacy Institute.

Justice Coady and his family live in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

