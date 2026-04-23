OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Grace Alcaide Janicas, Inquest Counsel at the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario - Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario in Sudbury, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Welland. Justice Janicas replaces Justice E.C. Sheard (Hamilton), who resigned effective June 30, 2025. The Chief Justice has transferred Justice S. Latimer (Welland) into this vacancy. The vacancy is therefore located in Welland.

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"I wish Justice Alcaide Janicas every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Ontario well as a member of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Grace Alcaide Janicas was born in Portugal and immigrated with her family to Toronto as a child. She obtained her B.A. in English Literature from the University of Toronto (University College), and her LL.B. and LL.M. from Osgoode Hall Law School. She also holds a Certificate in Elder Law from Osgoode. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 1994.

Justice Alcaide Janicas began her legal career in private practice in Sudbury representing clients in criminal, family, estate, and civil matters. She then began a long career practicing in Ontario's Legal Clinic system, as a staff lawyer with the Sudbury Community Legal Clinic, Legal Director of the Algoma Community Legal Clinic, and Regional Elder Law counsel with Advocacy North for Elders. During her time as counsel in Ontario's legal clinic system, she was involved in significant appellate and test case litigation, arguing cases at all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada. Over the years, she has also worked as a prosecuting Crown in various locations in the Northeast Region. In 2023, she joined the Office of the Chief Coroner & Ontario Forensic Pathology Service as one of twelve specialized Inquest Counsel.

Justice Alcaide Janicas has passionately mentored many students over the years and has been involved with legal education as guest speaker, panelist and coordinator at a range of training conferences, including Colloquium where she was the Criminal Law Session lead for the past three years. She has volunteered extensively with many community organizations, including the Social Planning Council of Sudbury, the Sudbury Symphony Orchestra, the Association of Community Legal Clinics, and Health Sciences North where she was the Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee.

Justice Alcaide Janicas is the proud mother of two wonderful sons who are the joy of her life.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]