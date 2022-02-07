Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Department of Justice Canada

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Emile Carrington, Assistant Crown Attorney for the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario in Windsor, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario. Justice Carrington replaces Justice S.K. Campbell (St. Thomas), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective September 18, 2021.

"I wish Justice Carrington every success in his new role. I know he will serve the people of Ontario well as a member of the Superior Court."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Emile Carrington was born and raised in Toronto. He attended University of Toronto Schools and thereafter received a B.A. from McGill University in 1989 and a J.D. from the University of British Columbia in 1992. He was called to the Ontario Bar in 1994.

Justice Carrington has spent most of his career as a Crown counsel, beginning as an Assistant Crown Attorney with the Oshawa office, and thereafter working with the Toronto office, the Guns and Gangs Unit, the Windsor office and Crown Law Office-Criminal. He has also served as Discipline Counsel for the Law Society of Ontario for two years. Justice Carrington's practice in criminal law and professional discipline has involved both trial and appellate advocacy, and he has appeared often at all levels of court in Ontario.

Justice Carrington has been a frequent speaker for a variety of legal education programs and has published several legal articles. He has been an instructor for the Bar Admission Course and the Advocates' Society. He is also passionate about mentorship, acting as a mentor for elementary and high school students, the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers, the Ontario Crown Attorneys' Association, and the McGill Black Mentorship Program. He was formerly a member of the boards of Tropicana Community Services and Catholic Crosscultural Services. In addition, he has served on several committees that promote diversity and inclusion.

In his free time, Justice Carrington enjoys many sports, jazz music, travelling and engaging in family activities with his wife and two children.

