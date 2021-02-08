OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Mark L. Edwards, a judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, is appointed Regional Senior Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario for the Central East Region. Mr. Justice Edwards replaces Madam Justice M.K. Fuerst, who returned to the regular complement of active judges effective January 1, 2021.

Quote

"I wish Justice Edwards every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will continue to serve Ontarians well in his capacity as Regional Senior Judge."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Mark L. Edwards received a Bachelor of Arts from Queen's University in 1975 and a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University in 1979. He was admitted to the Bar of Ontario in 1981.

At the time of his appointment to the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in 2010, Justice Edwards was a managing partner with the firm Beard Winter in Toronto. From 1979 to 1984, he was an associate with Osler Hoskin & Harcourt. He practised civil litigation, tort and insurance law, criminal law, family law, and corporate and commercial litigation.

Justice Edwards has been a guest speaker at various conferences offered by the Advocates' Society and the Law Society of Upper Canada. He has coached both soccer and hockey teams in the Etobicoke community.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 430 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

