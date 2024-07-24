OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Trina D. Simms, Counsel at the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in St. John's, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, General Division, in St. John's. Justice Simms replaces Justice D.H. Burrage (St. John's), who resigned effective February 19, 2024.

Quote

"I wish Justice Simms every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador well as a member of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.".

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Trina D. Simms was born and raised in St. Anthony, NL. She holds a BA in Political Science and Sociology from Memorial (1999), an LLB from the University of New Brunswick (2002), and an LLM in Criminal Law and Procedure from York University (2023). She was called to the Newfoundland and Labrador bar in 2003.

Justice Simms has spent her legal career in public service, as a Crown Attorney and Senior Crown Attorney with Public Prosecutions Newfoundland and Labrador, initially in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and later in Corner Brook. Most recently, she has worked with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in St. John's. She has been both a regular and reserve force member of the Canadian Armed Forces, having served as a Legal Officer in Military Justice Policy and Research in Ottawa, Military Prosecutions in Edmonton, and most recently as a reservist in Defence Counsel Services. She held the rank of Major.

Justice Simms has volunteered with several arts organizations throughout the province, having served as a board member with Theatre Newfoundland and Labrador, Camber Arts, Shakespeare by the Sea Festival, and the Atlantic Boychoir. She has been involved in her local running community through Tuckamore Trail Runners and the Corner Brook Running Club. She is also an appointed member of the Provincial Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

Justice Simms is passionate about trail running, especially with her dogs. She's completed ultramarathons in the province and in Iceland. Her greatest love is her son, Ryder, of whom she and her partner, John, are exceedingly proud.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 760 judges since November 2015 . This includes 137 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26 , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian History. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 760 judges since . This includes 137 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on , 2023, a pace of appointments that has no precedent in Canadian History. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]