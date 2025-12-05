OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Mario J. Lanteigne, a sole practitioner in Bathurst, is appointed a Judge of the Court of King's Bench of New Brunswick, Trial Division, in Bathurst. Justice Lanteigne replaces Justice R.M. Dysart (Moncton), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick effective November 5, 2025. Due to internal court transfers by the Chief Justice, the vacancy is located in Bathurst.

Quote

"I wish Justice Lanteigne every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of New Brunswick well as a member of the Court of King's Bench of New Brunswick."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Mario J. Lanteigne holds a General Academic Studies Degree in philosophy from the University of Strasbourg, a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Paris-1-Panthéon-Sorbonne University, a master's degree in philosophy from Paris-Sorbonne University (Paris-IV), and a bachelor's degree in law from the University of Moncton. He was called to the New Brunswick Bar in 2009.

Justice Lanteigne began his career in civil litigation alongside Harry H. Williamson, K.C., in 2009, before opening his own civil litigation practice in Bathurst in 2011. Prior to becoming a lawyer, he was employed at the Canadian Cultural Centre in Paris from 1999 to 2001, at the consular section of the Canadian Embassy in Paris in 2001, and at the political section of the Canadian Embassy in Paris from 2001 to 2002.

While practising law, Justice Lanteigne served as Deputy Clerk of the Court of King's Bench, Judicial District of Bathurst, for several years, as Vice-Chair of the New Brunswick Workers' Compensation Appeals Tribunal from 2020 to 2022, as lecturer in philosophy of law at the Faculty of Law of the University of Moncton in 2024 and 2025, and he was a member of the board of directors of the Association des juristes d'expression française du Nouveau-Brunswick from 2020 to 2023.

Justice Lanteigne and his wife, Verena, with whom he has had the pleasure of sharing his life for 25 years, are the proud parents of three boys.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

