OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

David Héroux, Partner at GNH Avocats in Sept-Îles, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Quebec in Baie-Comeau. Justice Héroux replaces Justice S. Francoeur (Baie-Comeau) who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 29, 2024.

"I wish Justice Héroux every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Québec well as a member of the Superior Court of Quebec."

The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Justice David Héroux obtained a bachelor's degree in law from the University of Sherbrooke in 1999 and was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 2000.

Justice Héroux was a partner at Gauthier Neveu Héroux Avocats Inc., which he founded in 2023. He practised law as a generalist, more specifically in the areas of civil law, civil liability, and insurance, labour, municipal, commercial, and Indigenous law. He began his legal career with the firm Laporte & Lavallée in Joliette and then continued his practice in Quebec City, first at Kronström Desjardins (now Langlois) and then at the Legal Services Department of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec. In 2011, he decided to continue his career on Quebec's North Shore, in Sept-Îles, at the Cain Lamarre law firm. He has represented clients in most of Quebec's judicial districts and before various administrative tribunals, the Superior Court of Quebec, the Court of Appeal of Quebec, the Court of Québec, and the Federal Court.

Justice Héroux was deeply involved in his community. He was president of the Sept-Îles Uashat mak Mani-utenam Chamber of Commerce, president of the Barreau de la Côte-Nord, and he served as director and president of various boards of community organizations (Centre de Ski Gallix, Club Richelieu international de Sept-Îles, Hommes Sept-Îles, Développement économique Sept-Îles).

Justice Héroux and his wife, Anne-Marie Gauthier, with whom he has shared his life for 28 years, are the proud parents of two young adults, Éliott and Frédérique. He is an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys mountain hiking, ice climbing, backcountry skiing, and sea kayaking.

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

