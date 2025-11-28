Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Scott R. Campbell, K.C., Partner at Stewart McKelvey in Halifax, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in Sydney. Justice Campbell replaces Justice P.J. Murray (Sydney), who resigned effective August 6, 2025.

Quote

"I wish Justice Campbell every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Nova Scotia well as a member of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Scott R. Campbell, K.C., obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Highest Honours) from Carleton University, a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University, and a Bachelor of Civil Law from the University of Oxford. He was called to the Ontario Bar in 2005 and to the Nova Scotia Bar in 2008.

Justice Campbell clerked for the Justices of the Court of Appeal for Ontario. Since 2008, he has practiced at Stewart McKelvey with a focus on many areas of law, including class actions, jurisdictional disputes, commercial litigation, products liability, workers' compensation, maritime law, constitutional law, and legal ethics / professional responsibility. Throughout his time as a civil litigator, he maintained an extensive administrative and appellate practice, appearing before various levels of tribunals and courts across Canada, including the Supreme Court of Canada. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2025.

Justice Campbell was a dedicated volunteer to many community and legal organizations and was Chair of the Complaints Investigation Committee at the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society. Recognized by Lexpert and Benchmark Canada as a leading litigation lawyer, he has also been a frequent speaker on continuing legal education. From 2011 to 2015, he taught Conflict of Laws at the Schulich School of Law (Dalhousie University).

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts : For more information, media may contact: Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-549-0347, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]