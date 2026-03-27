OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Amiram Y. Kotler, Crown Attorney at the Government of Manitoba in Winnipeg, is appointed a Judge of the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba in Winnipeg. Justice Kotler replaces Justice G.L. Chartier (Winnipeg), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 5, 2026.

Quote

"I wish Justice Kotler every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Manitoba well as a member of the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biography

Justice Amiram Y. Kotler grew up in Winnipeg before leaving to study at the University of Toronto and ultimately at McGill University, where he received the Aime Geoffrion gold medal in law. After clerking for Justice Frank Iacobucci at the Supreme Court of Canada, he worked for three years in New York City before returning to Winnipeg to take a job with Manitoba Justice. He was called to the Manitoba bar in 2001.

Justice Kotler worked as a Crown Attorney for over 20 years, serving in many capacities. In 2013, he was appointed General Counsel and assumed supervisory responsibility over all criminal appeals to the Manitoba Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada. He argued almost two hundred appeals prior to his appointment. He also consulted on complex prosecutions throughout the province and helped develop Manitoba's strategy to address the rise of hate crimes and hate-motivated offences.

Justice Kotler has served as a sessional instructor at the University of Manitoba Faculty of Law for many years, teaching criminal law and procedure. He also volunteered and coached boxing at a community gym, mentored at-risk youth and sang in a doo-wop group.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]