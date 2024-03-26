Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Manitoba

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Robynne B. Kazina, Partner at Taylor McCaffrey LLP in Winnipeg, is appointed a Judge of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench of Manitoba (Family Division) in Winnipeg. Justice Kazina replaces Justice J.A. MacPhail (Winnipeg), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 22, 2024.

"I wish Justice Kazina every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Manitobans well as a member of His Majesty's Court of King's Bench of Manitoba."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice Robynne B. Kazina was born and raised in Winnipeg. She obtained her Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Manitoba and went on to earn her Juris Doctor (J.D) and Master of Social Work through the combined degree program at the University of Toronto. She was admitted to the Manitoba Bar in 2006.

Justice Kazina worked exclusively in the area of family law for her entire legal career. She worked in private practice at Taylor McCaffrey LLP, where she became a partner in 2013.

Justice Kazina was an instructor of Advanced Family Law at the University of Manitoba Faculty of Law. She was involved in numerous educational initiatives for both the legal profession and community, and was a frequent lecturer in family law. She was a leader in the legal community, being the Chair of the Family Law Section and Women Lawyers' Forum for the Manitoba Bar Association. She was committed to community service being awarded the Manitoba Pro Bono Award of Excellence Award, the Community Builder Award by the LGBT* Manitoba Chamber of Commerce, and the Canadian Bar Association Ally Award by the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Community Section.

Justice Kazina enjoys spending time at the family cottage and traveling with her husband Ryan and two sons.

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 705 judges since November 2015 . This includes 81 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26, 2023 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 705 judges since . This includes 81 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of on . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

