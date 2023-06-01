OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Department of Justice Canada

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Bradford F. Smith, K.C., a sole practitioner in Kamloops, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Kamloops. Justice Smith replaces Justice S.D. Dley (Kamloops), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective November 1, 2021.

Quote

"I wish Justice Smith every success as he take on his new role. I am confident he will serve British Columbians well as a member of the Supreme Court of British Columbia."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Bradford F. Smith, K.C., was born in South Africa and moved to Canada at the age of 20. After working as an insurance adjuster, he attended Osgoode Hall Law School where he earned a Bachelor of Laws (1999) and later a Master of Laws in Criminal Law and Procedure (2009). During his time at Osgoode, he was a student leader at the law school's community legal aid clinic and a member of the inaugural Innocence Project cohort. He was called to the BC bar in 2000.

Justice Smith articled for Ian Donaldson, K.C., in Vancouver. He was a federal prosecutor for 13 years and his practice included the prosecution of clandestine synthetic drug labs, complex drug conspiracies, and organized criminal groups. He left the Crown in 2013 to establish a defence practice and since 2015 has been based in Kamloops. In his busy practice, he has successfully defended clients in a wide variety of cases, up to and including first degree murder. He was amicus curiae in two murder cases. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2019.

For several years, Justice Smith has volunteered on the Organizing Committee of the Kamloops Inns of Court Program and at Thompson Rivers University, Faculty of Law. He has also served on the Boards of the Association of Legal Aid Lawyers and the Overlander Ski Club.

Justice Smith and his wife, Sandra, are the proud parents of two wonderful teenaged sons.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 615 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 615 judges since . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Diana Ebadi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 343-574-3446, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]