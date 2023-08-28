OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Shelley A. Moore, a sole practitioner in Calgary, is appointed a Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Lethbridge. Justice Moore replaces Justice D.K. Miller (Lethbridge), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective September 1, 2022.

Quote

"I wish Justice Moore every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Albertans well as a member of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta."

—The Hon. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Shelley A. Moore is a born and raised Calgarian. She was proud to be the President of her graduating class at Forest Lawn High School in 1991. She went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Rochester Institute of Technology while playing hockey in the National Collegiate Athletics Association. She attained her law degree at the University of Windsor and was first called to the bar in Ontario in 2002. She was quickly elevated to being a partner before eventually starting her own criminal practice in Toronto.

With the development of the Inter-Provincial mobility agreement, Justice Moore felt the call of the west and decided to move back to her hometown of Calgary. She was admitted to the Alberta bar in 2010, and soon after launched Moore Law Practice. Since then, she has mentored, coached and collaborated with a number of associates and articling students. She has advocated for accessibility to justice and has worked to promote cultural competence particularly with the Indigenous Courts. She has actively supported lawyer mental health through her support of the Assist Program and has presented in a variety of educational programs for lawyers and laypersons.

Justice Moore has gained extensive experience through her trial work in the Provincial Courts of Justice in both Ontario and Alberta, as well at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Alberta Court of King's Bench.

When not in court, Justice Moore can be found with her family at a local recreational retreat or at a dog boarding facility where her dogs patiently wait for her.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 645 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.





. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Chantal Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]