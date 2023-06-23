OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Christopher D. Simard, Partner at Bennett Jones LLP in Calgary, is appointed a Justice of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta in Calgary. Justice Simard replaces Justice M.D. Gates (Calgary), who resigned effective April 15, 2022.

Quote

"I wish Justice Simard every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve Albertans well as a member of the Court of King's Bench."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Christopher D. Simard was born and raised in Calgary. He obtained his LL.B. from the University of Alberta in 1996, where he was awarded the George Bligh O'Connor Silver Medal. After graduation, he clerked with the Court of Appeal of Alberta and the Alberta Court of King's Bench in Edmonton. He completed his articles of clerkship with Bennett Jones LLP and then attended the University of Oxford for one year, obtaining a Master's Degree in law.

Justice Simard spent his entire career as a lawyer with Bennett Jones LLP in Calgary, practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, and commercial litigation.

Justice Simard has been an active volunteer throughout his career, with a particular focus on charities and not-for-profits serving children and advancing children's rights. Beginning in 2007, he served two six-year terms on the Board of UNICEF Canada, and was Chair of the Board from 2019 – 2022. He was a Board member of Trellis Society, a Calgary-based not-for-profit that works with children, youth and families to unearth their potential and support their growth.

Justice Simard and his wife Hanita have been married for 27 years and are the proud parents of two daughters.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has appointed more than 625 judges since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

has appointed more than 625 judges since . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

