Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Minister of Health statement on additional measures in response to Russia's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine

"Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Vladimir Putin's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. Our government remains committed to supporting the people of Ukraine and working with our NATO allies and international partners on a comprehensive and coordinated response.

"As the ministers responsible for science and for Canada's research granting agencies, we wish to express our deep solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including those in the scientific community, who are being threatened by the horrific attack on their country.

"It is in this spirit of solidarity that we have asked the research funding organizations under our responsibility—particularly Canada's three research granting agencies: the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada—to refrain from entering into agreements with Russian research institutions.

"Recognizing the historic role that scientists, academics and researchers have played in defending freedom from tyranny, we do not call for a broad ban on collaborations with individual Russian researchers. However, we have asked the research granting agencies to implement strict measures to prohibit funding for research collaborations that could further the interests of Vladimir Putin's regime. We have also directed the National Research Council of Canada to put in place similar safeguards with respect to its research activities.

"As well, we call upon all other entities receiving federal funding for science and research-related activities—adMare BioInnovations, Brain Canada, Canada Foundation for Innovation, CIFAR, Genome Canada, Institute for Quantum Computing, Let's Talk Science, Mitacs, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, Council of Canadian Academies and Stem Cell Network—to similarly restrict their engagements with Russia.

"We also know that Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has brought pain and hardship to millions of Ukrainians, including researchers and students. In recognition of this, we are working with funding bodies to consider measures that can immediately be put in place to support these Ukrainians. To that end, the granting agencies will each establish a special response fund for Ukrainian research trainees at the masters, doctoral and post-doctoral levels. This will allow all active and eligible grant holders from the three federal granting agencies to apply for supplements which will provide short-term relief and assistance to Ukrainian trainees directly impacted by the crisis. This funding will allow eligible students and post-doctoral fellows displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, or those who were expected to return to Ukraine in 2022 but cannot because of the current situation, to conduct their research here in Canada.

"Canada will always stand with the brave Ukrainians whose lives have been put at risk simply for pursuing a better world through their important work."

