OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that systemic racism, resulting from long-standing oppressive and discriminatory practices, remains embedded in Canada's health systems. Systemic racism within health systems is a significant contributor to poorer health outcomes for Indigenous peoples, and for racialized and marginalized populations. It has led to widespread health disparities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced the launch of a Call for Proposals for projects under the Addressing Racism and Discrimination in Canada's Health System Program, a new program aimed at combating racism and discrimination with a view to improving equitable access to health services for racialized and marginalized populations. Supported by $13 million in funding, this Call for Proposals is focused on projects to support Indigenous peoples through:

cultural safety and humility training,

curriculum and/or accreditation requirements for health services providers, and

integrating culturally safe care in acute care settings and traditional approaches to health.

Health Canada's Addressing Racism and Discrimination in Canada's Health System Program was announced as part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The Program also supports broader federal efforts including Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence.

Making meaningful progress towards eliminating anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health systems will require action at all levels. The Government of Canada is committed to working with Indigenous communities and organizations, provincial/territorial governments, health systems partners, and educational institutions, to develop long-term solutions.

Quote

"Our government is committed to ensuring that Indigenous peoples in Canada—no matter who they are, no matter where they live—can access culturally safe health services without racism or discrimination. There are many with insight and experience that can lead and champion this important work. Together, we can combat systemic racism in our health systems in a way that is informed by the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples and based on respect, cooperation and the recognition of rights of Indigenous peoples."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Health Canada's Addressing Racism and Discrimination in Canada's Health Systems Program advances the Government of Canada's commitment to support work to address racism and discrimination in health services and improve equitable access to safe, equitable and inclusive health services for Indigenous peoples, racialized and marginalized populations in Canada .

advances the Government of commitment to support work to address racism and discrimination in health services and improve equitable access to safe, equitable and inclusive health services for Indigenous peoples, racialized and marginalized populations in . For the 2022 Call for Proposals, Health Canada will be giving priority to projects received from Indigenous health system partners with a focus on projects that combat anti-Indigenous racism and discrimination. Funding amounts to be granted per project will range from $100,000 to $1,000,000 .

Associated links

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Contacts: Marie-France Proulx, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709