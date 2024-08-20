Minister of Health Announces Investments in Mental Health and Addictions Supports at AMO Conference

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today at the 2024 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, the Hon. Sylvia Jones, Minister of Health, announced $378 million to support 19 treatment and social support hubs for individuals with mental health and substance abuse challenges. Addressing the opioid crisis and the related homelessness crisis are key priorities for AMO and Ontario's 444 municipal governments.

"The homelessness and opioid crises are hurting people, communities, and businesses in every corner of Ontario," said Colin Best, AMO President. "Today's announcement responds directly to municipal asks for resources. Funding is needed for treatment and wraparound supports. It is an important step towards the comprehensive, long-term strategy that is needed to address root causes of homelessness."

The Minister of Health also announced the closure of nine safe consumption sites in cities across the province, and the Ontario government's intention to prohibit the opening of any new safe consumption sites.

"Supervised safe consumption sites are a critical part of tackling the opioid crisis. The evidence shows that harm reduction saves lives, saves money, and reduces crime. It takes the pressure off our police, paramedics, and hospitals. Municipalities – in collaboration with health, police, and other partners – are best positioned to decide whether supervised, safe-consumption sites are right for their communities," said Best.

The Minister of Health announced that the government will shortly be seeking proposals from municipalities and communities for hubs to provide a range of services. These include integrated mental health and addiction care, primary care, supportive housing and shelter beds, as well as connections to other social and employment supports.

AMO has repeatedly called on the province and the federal government for resources and leadership to tackle both the homelessness and opioid crises. In July, working with health, public safety, and community support organizations, AMO released two papers on homeless encampments and the opioid crisis that identify a range of short and long-term solutions.

The need for action on these systemic challenges underscores the need for a joint, comprehensive Social and Economic Prosperity Review. Municipalities seek to work with the Ontario Government to build a collaborative provincial-municipal relationship that secures the foundations of Ontario's economic competitiveness and quality of life.

