Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food outreach to Alberta during the Calgary Stampede

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will travel to Alberta from July 5th to 9th to visit producers and their operations, tour key agricultural processing sites, consult with stakeholders, and meet with government and industry leaders.

July 5 – Calgary, Alberta:

Minister MacDonald will visit local agri-food businesses and feedyard operations.

July 6 – Calgary, Alberta:

Minister MacDonald will visit a local farming operation, where he will also meet with stakeholders and take part in consultations with Alberta's crop sector.

He will also attend various industry events from the beef, agri-business and commerce sectors, to hear from stakeholders and advocate for Canada's agriculture and agri-food industry.

July 7 – Calgary, Alberta:

Minister MacDonald will visit local farms and ranches to hear directly from producers about their operations.

He will visit an agricultural innovation hub to learn more about the grassroots, farm-focused innovation happening in the region.

He will also engage with stakeholders in the forage, grasslands and beef sector.

July 8 – Calgary, Alberta:

Minister MacDonald will attend the International Livestock Congress and meet with regional, national and international industry leaders to discuss issues and opportunities within the sector.

He will tour Stampede grounds, meeting with stakeholders, producers and agri-businesses to learn more about their operations and recent successes.

While on the Stampede grounds, Minister MacDonald will make a funding announcement in support of the beef sector.

He will continue engagement with the crop, beef and business communities.

July 9 – Calgary, Alberta:

Minister MacDonald will engage with local agri-food processors and manufacturers to learn about their value-added wholesale, retail and foodservice operations.

He will engage with the University of Calgary's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine to discuss advancements in animal welfare and injury prevention, equine medicine, and precision-based farming tools.

He will also tour a local ranch and continue engagement with key stakeholders from the cattle industry.

Media are encouraged to reach out if interested in engaging with Minister MacDonald during his visit.

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Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]