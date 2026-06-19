Minister MacDonald announces launch of new Local Food Infrastructure Fund: Community Support Stream to improve food security in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Food security means having reliable access to safe, nutritious and affordable food. That is why in line with the newly announced National Food Security Strategy, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to ensure Canadians, particularly the most vulnerable, feel confident in knowing their next meal remains easily accessible.

Today, at Moisson Outaouais, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the launch of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund: Community Support Stream, a new $20-million program that aims to support food banks and other national, regional, and local organizations to acquire and distribute nutritious food to families in need.

The Community Support Stream uses a further distribution of funds model that allows Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) to leverage the expertise of a limited number of not-for-profit organizations (initial recipients) with an established network of food banks and other community-based organizations (ultimate recipients).

AAFC will rely on the expertise of the initial recipients to select the ultimate recipients to be funded. Eligible initial recipient organizations are encouraged to apply from noon EST today, June 19, until 11:59 p.m. EST on July 9, 2026.

Quotes

"Our government is focused on ensuring all Canadians feel secure in our food system. Through the Community Support Stream, we are building on the important work already being done by food banks and community organizations across the country to help Canadians facing food insecurity. By supporting organizations on the front lines, we are helping ensure families can quickly access safe and nutritious food."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Food security is built through strong partnerships between governments, community organizations, and local leaders. Through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund: Community Support Stream, we are helping trusted organizations expand their reach and better respond to the unique needs of the communities they serve. This investment will strengthen local food networks and help build a more resilient food system for Canadians."

- Sophie Chatel, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Organizations throughout the Outaouais region work tirelessly to support individuals and families facing food insecurity. This new funding will help strengthen community networks, improve access to nutritious food, and provide local organizations with the tools they need to better serve residents. I am proud to see this investment announced here in our region, where community organizations work tirelessly every day to ensure that individuals and families have access to the support they need."

- Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

"As the need for food assistance is reaching unprecedented levels across the country, this announcement comes at a pivotal moment. Frontline organizations are facing growing demand every day and need concrete resources to continue to support individuals and families in need. We are very pleased to have the support of the Government of Canada and welcome this investment, which will help strengthen food security in our communities."

- Marie-Pier Chaput, Director of Communications, Moisson Outaouais

Quick Facts

Originally announced as a commitment by the Government of Canada on January 26, 2026, the new $20-million Community Support Stream is a new program being formally delivered as a complement to the National Food Security Strategy .

. The National Food Security Strategy is about helping Canadians feel confident that their food will remain affordable, available, and produced here at home. It focuses on supporting the farmers, processors, and workers who help put food on tables every day. It also invests in innovation and stronger supply chains so Canada can produce more of its own food and better respond to future challenges.

Budget 2025 announced that the federal government is making the National School Food Program permanent, providing school meals for up to 400,000 children each year, saving participating families with two children in school an estimated $800 annually on groceries.

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Contacts: For Media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]