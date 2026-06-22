Government of Canada invests in new antimicrobial technologies to advance poultry health in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Supporting innovation in animal health is central to Canada's efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability and resiliency of our food system. Research into alternatives to antibiotics helps the poultry sector adapt to evolving challenges, promote food safety, and strengthen consumer confidence.

Today, Wade Grant, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $892,122 for Amphoraxe Life Sciences Inc. through the AgriScience Program – Projects Component. This funding will accelerate the development and testing of promising new antimicrobial peptide (AMP) formulations to address significant threats to poultry health.

Amphoraxe Life Sciences will develop AMP-based solutions as alternatives to conventional antibiotics for controlling Avian pathogenic E. coli and Salmonella Enterica. Over the course of the project, the team will select, produce, and rigorously evaluate up to ten candidate formulations using sustainable production methods, confirming their safety and effectiveness for use in poultry.

By advancing these innovative tools, the project aims to help farmers maintain healthy flocks, reduce dependence on traditional antibiotics, and address the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance. This investment supports a strong, safe, and resilient food supply for Canadians while enhancing animal welfare.

Quotes

"Investing in research that supports new, science-based tools for Canadian farmers and food producers is critical as we work to address antimicrobial resistance. Projects like this will help farmers protect poultry health, strengthen food safety, and reduce the need for antibiotics in our food system."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"I'm pleased to see our government support homegrown innovation that benefits both our farmers and our communities. Solutions like those developed by Amphoraxe Life Sciences aim to help poultry producers keep their flocks healthy, safeguard our food supply, and facilitate access to high-quality, sustainably raised poultry for Canadians."

- Wade Grant, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

"This investment underscores our government's commitment to supporting Canadian innovation and ensuring a safe, resilient food supply. By backing science-driven solutions like the one highlighted today, we're working together to give producers sustainable, effective tools to meet the challenges they face head-on."

- Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"Antimicrobial resistance is steadily eroding the effectiveness of the antibiotics poultry producers have relied on for decades. With this project, we are using advanced genomics, AI, and peptide engineering to build a new, Canadian-made toolbox so farmers can keep flocks healthy, protect food safety, and stay competitive without depending on traditional antibiotics."

- Dr. Inanc Birol, Scientific Lead; Distinguished Scientist, BC Cancer; Professor of Medical Genetics, University of British Columbia; and CSO, Amphoraxe Life Sciences Inc.

"Support like this helps Canadian companies turn strong science into real products that benefit farmers and consumers. By advancing peptide-based alternatives to antibiotics, we can tackle antimicrobial resistance while building high-value jobs and exportable technologies here in Canada."

- Fatih Birol, CEO, Amphoraxe Life Sciences Inc.

Quick Facts

Amphoraxe Life Sciences Inc., based in Vancouver, B.C., develops AI-enabled peptide technologies as next-generation alternatives to antibiotics in livestock production.

This project is a collaboration between Amphoraxe Life Sciences Inc., the Provincial Health Services Authority, and the University of Victoria.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector.

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable CAP, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]