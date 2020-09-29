Minister O'Regan Highlights Canadian Green Leadership at G20 Energy Ministerial

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we begin to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today highlighted Canada's global leadership in the transition to a low-carbon economy and reinforced its position as a secure and sustainable resource supplier and a competitive investment destination during the two-day virtual G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of a green and inclusive recovery that leaves no one behind, including marginalized and vulnerable communities.

Minister O'Regan's comments underscored this important message, which he has delivered in previous international engagements this year, including the recent 11th Clean Energy and 5th Mission Innovation Ministerial (CEM-MI) meetings; April's G20 Energy Ministerial; and the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Clean Energy Transitions Summit.

During the two days of meetings, the G20 energy ministers discussed the role of the energy sector in powering a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that builds cleaner energy systems, improves energy access, and strengthens energy security.

The ministers also noted ongoing efforts to rebalance global oil markets and ensure stability and security that will enable a swift economic recovery and align immediate needs with long-term sustainable development strategies. This included discussions on the findings from the Energy Focus Group, which was established earlier this year and tasked with developing coordinated response measures and corrective actions, as well as making policy recommendations to ensure energy market stability and the security of our energy systems.

The Focus Group, open to all G20 parties, will improve energy data transparency, coverage, and analysis, and continue regular reporting to G20 energy ministers during the Saudi G20 presidency, in collaboration with relevant international organizations.

The ministers were joined by the heads of leading international organizations, including the IEA, Nuclear Energy Agency, and International Renewable Energy Agency, who offered expert insights on opportunities to accelerate global energy collaboration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, G20 energy ministers released a joint communiqué reaffirming the value of international cooperation to overcome the immediate economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pursue shared long-term energy objectives. The communiqué also recognizes the role of the Paris Agreement, emphasizing the nexus between climate change and energy while highlighting the disproportionate effects of the pandemic on the most vulnerable peoples and communities, underscoring the need to ensure the energy sector's recovery leaves no one behind.

The importance of Canada's resource sectors — including energy efficiency — to our national economy and our everyday lives has been magnified during the pandemic. The government remains committed to building a clean energy future that will support our natural resource sectors through this tough economic time, grow the economy and create good jobs.

"A global economic recovery means building a low-carbon future. It means leaving no one behind. Canada continues to work with our international partners to protect the environment, invest in innovation and build a more sustainable and prosperous future for everyone."

