Minister O'Regan announces appointments to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced the appointments of Julie Hébert and Lori Kennedy to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Council of Governors. Ms. Hebert was appointed as an employee representative for a four-year term, and Ms. Kennedy was reappointed as an employer representative for a second four-year term. Both appointments were effective September 25, 2023.

Based out of the United Steelworkers' (USW) Quebec office, Ms. Hébert has been the Health, Safety and Environment Coordinator since 2018. In this role, she provides support and services to staff and the USW members across Canada. Given the wide range of employment sectors the USW represents, Ms. Hébert has acquired a wealth of knowledge and experience within the health and safety portfolio. In a previous role at la Confédération des organismes de personnes handicapées du Québec, Ms. Hébert championed the rights of persons with disabilities. A graduate of the Faculty of Law at the Université de Montréal, Ms. Hébert says she wants to devote her career to defending workers' rights.

Lori Kennedy is the Managing Director of Regulatory Affairs at Canadian Pacific Railway. Ms. Kennedy has over 17 years of experience working directly with regulatory agencies, industry associations and multi-stakeholder working groups in Canada and the United States to improve the safety and security of railway operations. Additionally, she has over 33 years of experience in design, development and implementation of improved policies and processes; including working with a variety of stakeholders to negotiate win-win solutions and meet requirements of multiple parties.

Established in 1978 by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act, CCOHS aims to promote the well-being of workers in Canada. For example, CCOHS promotes the physical, psychosocial and mental health of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs.

Quote

"The CCOHS Council of Governors makes our workplaces safer, healthier, and more inclusive. Tripartism makes that possible. Julie and Lori will be strong representatives on this council so it can keep serving Canadian workers well."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Quick Facts

CCOHS is a federal departmental corporation reporting to the Parliament of Canada through the Minister of Labour. It is governed by a tripartite Council of Governors representing governments (federal, provincial and territorial), employers and workers, which assists in delivering a trustworthy and complete occupational health and safety service and ensures a balanced approach to workplace health and safety issues.

Associated Links

