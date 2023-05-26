OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Canada is well positioned to capitalize on the economy of the future. The Government of Canada has made it a priority to support strong economic growth that will help Canadian businesses thrive and create good jobs, now and for years to come.

This week, ministers Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, were out across the country to mark Canada's first Economic Development Week.

Minister Ng was in Vancouver to mark the start of this celebratory week and announce $5 million in federal funding for the Chinese Canadian Museum. The museum—the first of its kind in Canada—will open in just over a month's time, creating a critical repository that documents art, history and heritage and celebrates the invaluable contributions of Chinese Canadians in shaping the Canada of today.

Economic Development Week is an opportunity to recognize the important work that both businesses and the federal government are doing to invest in and build a strong, growing economy that will strengthen the middle class and create well-paying jobs.

The government is ensuring a resilient economy that benefits all Canadians by investing to build made-in-Canada supply and value chains, increasing Canadian research and development spending, and leveraging free trade deals that represent access to two thirds of the global economy. Canada is also leading the way in the advancement of green and digital technologies.

By taking action to advance these key priority areas, the government is laying the groundwork for a strong economic future for all Canadians. With other countries moving on these same fronts, Canada must be bold and must work quickly and strategically to succeed. In turn, this will enable Canadian businesses and industries to create more jobs, including better-paying skilled jobs, and a higher standard of living—to the benefit of all Canadians.

"During Economic Development Week, we celebrated businesses that are leading us on a path to success. Whether we're supporting those that preserve our culture and heritage, those that develop the technologies of the future or those that devise net-zero solutions, we're investing in a strong economic future."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

