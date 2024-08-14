Minister Ng promotes growth of EV industry and critical minerals sector during trip to Sudbury

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, today concluded a trip to Sudbury, Ontario, where she engaged with local organizations focused on the critical minerals sector and electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The Minister began her visit with a tour of the Cambrian College battery electric vehicle (BEV) lab in Sudbury. This is part of Cambrian College's Centre for Smart Mining, a specialized research hub with equipment for prototyping BEVs and testing powertrains and batteries, including battery emulation equipment, duty cycle testing equipment and dynamometers.

Minister Ng continued her tour by visiting the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI). Through the creation of the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA), a pan-Canadian initiative built through a $40-million investment from the Strategic Innovation Fund, CEMI is modernizing mining by improving productivity and environmental performance. This in turn helps strengthen Canadian mineral supply chains and increases the growth of Canadian industries.

Canada is rich in critical minerals, which are vital to the manufacturing of clean technologies such as solar panels and BEVs. Initiatives like MICA will increase the efficiency and speed of mineral delivery from Canada's mining sector, accelerating the global shift toward net zero and reinforcing Canada's position as a leader in the global net-zero technology market.

The Minister wrapped up her tour with a visit to Crean Hill, the site of Sudbury's newest nickel and copper mine. Employing cutting-edge mining technologies, Crean Hill is set to produce a range of valuable minerals, including gold, nickel, copper and cobalt. As we move toward greener communities, the demand for nickel and copper is expected to rise, and this new mining operation is well positioned to help meet that demand.

With the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy as its guide, the Government of Canada is investing in developing critical mineral value chains by expanding manufacturing, processing and recycling capacities.

This tour further demonstrates the Government of Canada's dedication to building resiliency along critical mineral supply chains, bolstering Canada's global economic competitiveness and securing Canada's position as a global leader in responsibly sourced mineral products. It also underscores the government's support for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) manufacturing as well as battery material processing to increase the supply of ZEVs and encourage the industry's transition.

"The mining and electric vehicle sectors are vital to the Canadian economy, creating well-paying jobs in communities nationwide. These industries will address the gap between innovation and commercialization, equipping Canadian mining companies and innovators with the tools, knowledge and expertise needed to meet future demands for Canada's critical minerals. As the mining industry drives our green recovery and advances us toward net zero, I am pleased to witness the progress we make.

Budget 2024 proposed the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain investment tax credit for businesses that invest in three supply chain segments: electric vehicle assembly, electric vehicle battery production and cathode active material production.

Budget 2024 also proposed new measures to support Canada's critical minerals sector by expanding and clarifying the scope of activities eligible under the Clean Technology Manufacturing investment tax credit and setting targets aimed at accelerating impact assessment and permitting processes.

critical minerals sector by expanding and clarifying the scope of activities eligible under the Clean Technology Manufacturing investment tax credit and setting targets aimed at accelerating impact assessment and permitting processes. Canada—with its abundance of critical mineral resources; skilled workforce; and high environmental, social and governance standards—is uniquely positioned to play an important role in the global energy transition.

