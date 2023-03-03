MARKHAM, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses bring their innovations and initiative to markets across Canada and around the world.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, announced that the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network is expanding to Quebec, the territories and remote communities. The ability to expand nationally comes after an additional $30 million in financing through Budget 2022 was finalized, which also enables business growth from coast to coast to coast.

The CAN Health Network provides an integrated market connecting businesses with hospitals and health care providers, which gives institutions new medical technologies needed to help patients.

For health tech entrepreneurs, this provides the tools and connections needed to access the Canadian health care market. Through the CAN Health Network, they can test their innovations, connect with the government procurement process, and access opportunities that help them scale and grow.

In the nearly fours years since it launched, the network has already proved its effectiveness by connecting Canadian businesses working in health technology with the provincial governments across the country and supporting over 40 companies with $55 million of procurement and over 1,000 jobs created.

To date, the government has invested more than $42 million to support CAN Health, enabling entrepreneurs across Canada to grow, all while strengthening our universal health care system by encouraging home-grown innovation.

Quotes

"CAN Health helps link our innovative businesses with institutions that benefit from their technology to keep Canadians healthy and safe. This $30 million investment enables the CAN Health Network to become a truly national initiative. It also paves the way for Canadian businesses to scale and expand across the country and around the world, keeping Canadian health care at the forefront."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

"It is incredible to see when forward-thinking organizations come together to improve outcomes for patients. Hamilton Health Sciences is a leader in the CAN Health Network, and we are proud to see they have purchased a leading health care solution from SterileCare, a great Canadian company. SterileCare continues to partner across the network, and we are excited about the continued work with Fraser Health."

– Dr. Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Shanti Cosentino: Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, 343-576-4365, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]