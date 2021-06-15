OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, responsible for the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), today announced the appointment of Tania Clark and Vivek Jain to the BDC's Board of Directors, effective June 11, 2021.

"Ms. Clark and Mr. Jain bring to BDC a wealth of experience as directors," said Minister Ng. "Their experience will be invaluable to BDC as it continues to play a vital role in delivering critical advisory and financial supports to Canadian entrepreneurs through the pandemic—especially as we begin recovering from the COVID-19 recession; delivering programs for strong, sustainable and inclusive long-term growth; and taking decisive action against climate change."

Ms. Clark has over 20 years' experience in senior financial positions in a diverse range of sectors, including the food and beverage, retail, and financial sectors. She is presently the Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at New Look Vision Group, a major Montréal-based retailer in the eye care industry. She has previously served as vice-president and CFO at a publicly traded multinational corporation.

Mr. Jain is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He has co-founded two tech start-ups – Project FANchise and LOKO, where he is presently the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jain has previously held senior finance positions, including as CFO, at several companies, and he has international professional experience, notably as assistant vice president with Enstar Group in Bermuda.

In addition to welcoming Ms. Clark and Mr. Jain, Minister Ng took the opportunity to thank Michael Calyniuk and Shahir Guindi, whose terms had expired, for their leadership and initiative during their tenure at BDC.

BDC is the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed.

These appointments are the result of an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

