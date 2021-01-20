OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade and Minister responsible for the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), today announced the appointment of Bill Currie to the BDC's Board of Directors, effectively immediately.

"Mr. Currie brings a wealth of experience as a director to BDC. He has worked in the financial sector for over 30 years, having served as vice-chair of Deloitte Canada since 2009," said Minister Ng. "His experience will be important to BDC as it looks to provide critical advisory and financial supports to Canadian entrepreneurs across the country throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and in the long term as we look to recovery."

Mr. Currie has held a number of increasingly important positions at Deloitte since joining in 1997. In addition to his role as vice-chair, he has served as global managing partner of operations and managing director of the Americas. Mr. Currie is also the co-author of the highly successful "The Future of Canada" series, published from 2011 to 2015. He has an MBA from the Ivey Business School.

In addition to welcoming Mr. Currie, Minister Ng took the opportunity to thank Robert H. Pitfield for his tenure at BDC and his great leadership and initiative over the years. Mr. Pitfield's term on the board had reached its limit.

BDC is the nation's leading bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, as well as advisory services, to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions.

This appointment is the result of an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

